DETAILS of health visitor drop-in clinics in Lichfield and Burntwood over the festive period have been confirmed.

People will be able to get support at Salters Meadow from 9.30am to 11.30am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Sessions will also run at Lichfield Family Hub from 1pm to 3pm on 2nd January and at Spark Burntwood from 1.15pm to 2.45pm on 3rd January.

The Children and Families Single Point of Access will also be available Monday to Friday – except Bank Holidays – from 9am to 5pm. To contact them call 0808 178 0611 or text Chat Health 07520 615722.