VOLUNTEERS from a dementia support group have presented a Christmas tree to an Elford church.

Members of Dementia Caring’s Time Out Club in Elford created handmade decorations for the tree during their weekly craft sessions.

The presentation saw both volunteers and families impacted by dementia visit St Peter’s Church

Lynne Sparrow,who helps lead the weekly craft sessions, said:

“This year we decided to decorate a tree to promote peace and donate it to the local church in Elford. “Everyone worked hard to create white doves, angels and origami cranes, all of which symbolise peace.”

The tree has now gone on display in the historic church at Elford.

Jackie Tyler, Reader at St Peter’s Church, said:

“The tree and decorations is a lovely idea and will no doubt provoke thought and bring much joy to the church’s congregation.”

For more details about the Dementia Caring charity and the sessions it runs is available from Barry Coleman on 07769 690244 or by emailing contact@dementiacaring.org.uk.