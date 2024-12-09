LICHFIELD City Ladies battled it out to secure a 4-2 home win over Walsall Wood.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side got off to the worst possible start as they went behind with just five minutes on the clock when Rosie Hargreaves netted.

Walsall Wood went close to doubling their advantage with a strike that rattled the crossbar.

Lichfield eventually began to find their feet and went close when Courtney Dilger sent a shot just wide of the upright before having another effort well saved.

Dilger went even closer just after the half-hour mark when she put the ball in the net, only to be denied by the assistant referee’s flag for offside.

City keeper Fleur Johnson-Derrick had to be alert two minutes before the break as she saved well to deny Walsall Wood in a one-on-one duel.

Lichfield netted a crucial leveller on the stroke of half time though as Shelbie Cartwright turned well before firing home.

Just before the hour and the home side were ahead when Saddi Shan’s good work allowed Dilger to finally get her name on the scoresheet.

But league leaders Walsall Wood were full of fight and levelled 15 minutes from time through Sophie Rowlands.

Cartwright hit the crossbar as the home side looked to restore their lead – and they eventually did just that six minutes from time when Dilger added her second to make it 3-2.

The game was eventually made safe in the dying moments as subs Scarlett Fielding and Dolcie Sims combined to allow the latter to score City’s fourth.