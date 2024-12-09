A LICHFIELD entrepreneur is gearing up to celebrate two major milestones for her business.

Registered nurse Sally Wagstaff, founder of award-winning Sally Wagstaff Aesthetics, is preparing to mark 11 years in the industry – and the first anniversary of moving to her base in Wade Street.

And she has also confirmed plans to expand her services to include radiofrequency skin tightening following demand for menopausal support.

The former Naval Officer said:

“We are thrilled to be looking ahead to 2025 with excitement, not only of marking two major milestones, but also to being able to help more women impacted by the menopause with our new cutting-edge treatments. “The rising acceptance and accessibility of treatments for many menopausal challenges demonstrate the progress toward addressing women’s intimate health issues. “This is an amazing leap forward and we are delighted to be able to play our part in helping women with this cutting-edge technology that very few clinics in the UK currently offer. “It’s fabulous to see awareness continuing to grow, enabling more women to feel empowered to seek therapies that restore their comfort, confidence, and vitality in their pre and post-menopausal years.”

