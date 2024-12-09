THE owners of a Lichfield restaurant have confirmed they have sold the business after almost four decades in charge.

Tommy and Norreena Ho have been at the helm of The Ruby on St John Street since 1986.

But the couple said that they had decided the time was right to sell the business after putting their “heart and soul” into it for the past 38 years.

In a statement posted online, Norreena said:

“Earlier this year we decided to sell The Ruby. The sale took place in early December. “It was not a decision we took lightly. We have owned the Ruby since 1986 and for 38 years we have put our heart and soul into the business. “Over this time we have met so many wonderful customers and have made many, many close friends. However, we are close to retirement and feel now is the time to start winding down.”

Tommy and Norreena said they would stay on initially to help the new owners before stepping away completely.

“While we had a number of interested parties wishing to buy the restaurant, we needed to make sure whoever bought it would continue running The Ruby in the right way – and the buyer was selected for this reason. “Tommy and I will be staying on for a short while to help the new owners get to grips with running the restaurant and then we will gracefully bow out. “From the bottom of our hearts we’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who visited us, for choosing us to celebrate your birthdays, anniversaries and sometimes even your weddings. From first dates to wedding proposals, hen parties, works events and family gatherings – we have loved having you share your special occasions with us. “We will be forever grateful to our amazing customers. It’s been an absolute honour and pleasure to serve you.”