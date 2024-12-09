The Fazy's
The Fazy's

LOCAL favourites The Fazys will be back at a Lichfield pub this week.

Performing hits from across the decades, the band will be at The Feathers on Friday (13th December).

The band are on stage from 9pm. Admission to the Beacon Street venue is free.

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments