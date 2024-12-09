PASSENGERS using Lichfield Trent Valley station are being urged to check their journeys after damage to railway equipment on the West Coast Main Line.

Storm Darragh has left a number of overhead lines in need of repair – including at Polesworth where emergency repairs are being carried out.

People are being advised that services this morning may take longer than usual or be cancelled.

Chris Baughan, Network Rail’s West Coast South route operations manager, said:

“Storm Darragh has wreaked havoc on the railway this weekend and we are very sorry to passengers for the disruption to train services this morning on the West Coast Main Line as frontline teams continue with emergency repairs and the clean-up. “Our engineers are working as fast as we can to stabilise a critical piece of the overhead line equipment in Polesworth. “We are asking passengers to check before they travel as some morning journeys between London, the West Midlands, the North West and Scotland may take longer or have altered timetables.”

Passengers can check their journey at nationalrail.co.uk.