BURNTWOOD Afternoon Cinema will return later this month with a screening of The Critic.

The movie, starring Ian McKellen, will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Institute at 2pm on 18th February.

A spokesperson said:

“Join us at Burntwood Afternoon Cinema for The Critic, a deliciously witty period drama starring Ian McKellen at his magnificent best as a fearsome 1930s theatre critic whose acid-tongued reviews terrorise London’s West End. “This sumptuous thriller, featuring stellar performances from Gemma Arterton and Lesley Manville, weaves together romance, intrigue and delightfully sharp dialogue into a thoroughly entertaining afternoon’s viewing.”

Admission is £5 and includes a free drink and biscuits. Tickets can be booked online.