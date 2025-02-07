BURNTWOOD are hoping for plenty of support as they head into a crucial period of the season.

Josh Canning’s men find themselves second in the table, eight points behind leaders Sutton Coldfield.

The club are on the road tomorrow (8th February) as they take on third-placed Staffordshire rivals Newcastle. They then welcome Spartans and Wolverhampton on 15th February and 22nd February respectively.

A spokesperson said:

“As we push through the second half of the season, we would love as much encouraging support as possible on the touchline.”

Kick off tomorrow is at 2.15pm.

Elsewhere this weekend, the 2nds travel to Wednesdbury while the 3rds head for Rugeley 2nds.