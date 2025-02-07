PLANS have been drawn up to distribute more than £1.4million of funding to six projects.

The Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding is generated by contributions made when new developments are created across the district.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet will debate the allocation of the money at a meeting next week.

Among the proposals are more than £1.1million towards a new health centre in Burntwood, £200,000 to help restore a stretch of the Lichfield Canal and £45,000 for a new multi-use games area improvement project in Alrewas.

Other potential awards are £75,000 for a community park in Elford, almost £6,000 for speed awareness signs in Drayton Bassett and £7,000 for yellow lines on Common Lane in Whittington.

A report from Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“CIL enables local planning authorities to raise funds from developers undertaking new building projects in their area. The money can be used to fund a wide range of infrastructure that is needed to support the development of the area.”

Applications for the funding were assessed by a an assessment group after bids totalling £2.8million were submitted for the £1.4million pot.

Among those not shortlisted were a project for bus information infrastructure and solar panels on the Lichfield Guildhall.

Cllr Farrell added:

“It is recommended to not fund two projects. The first is the Staffordshire County Council bus information infrastructure project, which is for £517,000, approximately a third of the CIL funding available. After awarding funding to the two highest scoring projects, only a small amount is left and a partial funding award to this project would have very limited impact. “Allocating funding to smaller projects in our rural communities will have a greater impact for our residents. “The second project is Lichfield City Council’s application for solar panels on the Lichfield Guildhall roof. This is not recommended for funding as while it broadly fits low carbon requirements, it had a low score as the application has no match funding, no listed building consent and no evidence of stakeholder support.”

A number of community and social initiatives also missed out due to the focus being placed on healthcare, transport and environmental schemes in this round.

It means replacement of a Scout hut roof in Burntwood, improvements to facilities at Chasetown Football Club, Elford Boys Football Club, Lichfield Hockey Club and Lichfield Bowling Club were also not shortlisted, along with a proposed upgrade to the new leisure centre in Lichfield and enhancements at Little Aston Village Hall.

The report will be discussed at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (11th February).