A SCHEME that helps businesses in Staffordshire to upgrade equipment and become more energy efficient is set to be extended to meet demand.

The pilot, which was launched in the summer, was due to end next month but will now run beyond March after proving “hugely successful”.

So far green loans totalling £574,000 have been awarded to eight businesses, leaving £826,000 from the £1.4million fund – and 110 tonnes of CO2 equivalent will be saved annually with the support of the scheme, members of the Joint Enterprise Delivery Committee heard.

The group, which succeeded the former Stoke-on-Trent and Staffordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, has now agreed to extend the scheme.

It will help small and medium-sized businesses match fund grants available for projects such as heating and ventilation improvements, renewable technologies, battery storage, lighting and hot water efficiency measures.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The Government has two clear priorities – one is growth and the other being climate change. We are playing into that and have been doing for some time. “Well done to the businesses and teams that support this, because without your help pointing people in the right direction we wouldn’t be making this progress.”