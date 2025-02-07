LICHFIELD will face a crucial test against West Bridgford this weekend in their battle to claim the league title.

The Myrtle Greens bagged a bonus point win last time out against Walsall to move within three points of leaders Dronfield.

It means that winning their game in hand could see Lichfield reclaim the top spot.

Their efforts begin tomorrow (8th February) when they welcome West Bridgford to Cooke Fields.

But their fourth-placed visitors will be a tough test of the city side’s credentials after the reverse fixture saw Lichfield secure a narrow 29-28 victory back in October.

Kick off tomorrow is at 2.15pm.