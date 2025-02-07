A SHENSTONE garden centre is offering a new option for people wanting to celebrate Mother’s Day.

An afternoon tea and planting experience will take place from 28th to 30th March at Dobbies.

People will be able to enjoy tasty treats before working with staff to create a colourful outdoor planter to take home.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“Our Mother’s Day afternoon tea and planting experience, combining delicious sweet and savoury treats with a fun and creating activity, is the perfect way to celebrate the special women in your life. “Whether you’re spending the day with your mum, a loved one, or treating yourself, we’re excited to welcome garden fans to this memorable event.”

Tickets are £45 and can be booked at www.dobbies.com/events.