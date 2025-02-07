POLICE are trying to trace a car after it was stolen in Lichfield.
The grey BMW 520D M Sport was taken from Curborough Road at 2pm today (7th February).
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 375 of 7th February.
Lichfield's only independent news publisher
POLICE are trying to trace a car after it was stolen in Lichfield.
The grey BMW 520D M Sport was taken from Curborough Road at 2pm today (7th February).
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 375 of 7th February.