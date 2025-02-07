THE boss of St Giles Hospice is lacing up her running shoes to take on the London Marathon.

Elinor Eustace, CEO of the Whittington-based hospice, will join thousands of people in taking on the 26.2-mile course in the capital on 27th April.

With a fundraising target of £2,620 – representing £100 for every mile – she hopes her marathon effort will help support essential patient care.

She said:

“This challenge feels especially meaningful given the significant pressures facing hospice care. Every penny raised will help ensure local families can continue accessing our specialist care when they need it most.”

The challenge holds personal significance for Elinor, whose own connection with hospice care began in 1998 when her grandmother received end of life care.

This experience, combined with her aunt’s later journey, ultimately led her to a career in the hospice sector.

As part of her training schedule, Elinor plans to incorporate runs between St Giles’ Whittington and Sutton Coldfield sites, highlighting the geographical reach of the hospice’s care across the region.

The charity is also inviting local businesses to be part of this marathon journey through corporate sponsorship opportunities of Elinor’s running vest.

She added:

“Every donation makes a real difference to the care we can provide. “Whether it’s £32 funding an hour of inpatient care, £66 covering a specialist nurse home, or £768 could help provide 24 hours of care for someone at the end of their life – every mile I run will help support local families when they need us most.”

Elinor’s fundraising challenge comes after the hospice launched an urgent appeal following financial pressures which have already seen it forced to reduce the number of beds it operates.

People can donate to Elinor’s marathon effort via her JustGiving page, while businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can email communications@stgileshospice.com.