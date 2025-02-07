A TRIBUTE to the music of the Foo Fighters is coming to the Lichfield Guildhall.
Midlands-based Foo Fighters GB will perform the hits of rock band on 28th February.
A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:
“Not wishing to be a caricature of the real thing, Foo Fighters GB is a tribute to the music of the Foos, aiming to create as authentic but honest a live show for the audience as possible.
“You’ll hear all the hits, but also some of the less-well-known deep cuts from the back catalogue to give fans a uniquely satisfying experience – and the audience is always invited to be a part of the show when the singalongs start.”
For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.