A TRIBUTE to the music of the Foo Fighters is coming to the Lichfield Guildhall.

Midlands-based Foo Fighters GB will perform the hits of rock band on 28th February.

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Not wishing to be a caricature of the real thing, Foo Fighters GB is a tribute to the music of the Foos, aiming to create as authentic but honest a live show for the audience as possible. “You’ll hear all the hits, but also some of the less-well-known deep cuts from the back catalogue to give fans a uniquely satisfying experience – and the audience is always invited to be a part of the show when the singalongs start.”

For ticket details visit the Lichfield Arts website.