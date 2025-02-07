A WHISKY and wine specialist is offering free valuations in Lichfield next week to give people the chance to see if that bottle in the sideboard could contain liquid gold.

Robert French, from Richard Winterton Auctioneers, will be at The Auction Cafe on Market Street between 10am and 12.30pm on Wednesday (12th February).

He said there was currently a strong market for whisky, wine and port.

“For example, Scotch squirrelled away in the 1970s could be worth four figures today likewise, fine wine and port can also do extremely well at auction so it’s important to get a proper valuation if you could have something special.”

The event comes ahead of a specialist sale take place at Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 24th March.

The previous drinks auction saw a bottle of Signatory Vintage 1966 Single Highland Malt Whisky Macallan Glenlivet Distillery sell for £1,300.

Rob added:

“The valuation session is a great opportunity to bring in bottles for an honest appraisal. “Whiskies to particularly watch out for include Scottish single malts such as The Macallan, Clynelish, Benromach, Lagavulin, Ardbeg, Glenlugie, Brora, Bowmore and Ben Wyvis. “The most coveted whiskies come from low-yielding batches. Others include those from distilleries no longer producing – so-called ‘silent’ or ‘lost’ distilleries such as Glen Mhor, St Magdalene and Ladyburn. “Irish whiskey, American bourbon and especially Japanese whisky are also popular with collectors and connoisseurs. “Port, too is popular. Names to look out for include Warres, Graham’s, Niepoort and Quinta do Noval, with good years including 1966, 1977, 1983, 1985, 1992 and 1995. “If you have a mystery bottle, bring it along and let us see if you’ve struck liquid gold.”