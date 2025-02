CHASETOWN are back in action this weekend as they welcome Kidsgrove Athletic.

Mark Swann’s men return to The Scholars Ground this afternoon (8th February) as they aim to climb further into the play-off places.

They beat Nantwich Town 2-0 in their previous test, seeing them remain fifth in the table – two points behind neighbours Hednesford Town.

Meanwhile, the visitors go into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Stafford Rangers.

Kick-off is at 3pm.