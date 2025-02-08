CHASETOWN produced a dominant performance to secure a 4-0 win over Kidsgrove Athletic.

The Scholars Ground fans saw their side get off to a bright start with Joey Butlin sending an early effort over the bar.

The initial pressure told on Kidsgrove though as Jack Langston was brought down by visiting keeper Kieran Harrison, who was shown a red card following the incident – and Langston then fired the spot kick past stand-in stopper Tom Pope.

Sam Unitt went close to extending the lead when he rattled the bar after going one-on-one with Pope.

Chasetown did double their advantage when Harry Goode steered a ball into his own net.

The second half saw the Scholars look to add to their tally when Unitt forced striker-turned-stopper Pope to tip over the bar.

Wilding then ensured Pope had to make another good save before he also denied Kris Taylor on the follow-up.

George Cater eventually broke the Kidsgrove resistance when he tapped in to make it 3-0.

Danny Glover was next to try his luck as Chasetown began to run riot, but Pope was on hand to deny him.

A fourth goal did arrive for the Scholars though when another Kidsgrove own goal wrapped up the scoring with three minutes to go.