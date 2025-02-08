LICHFIELD City will return to league action this weekend as they visit Dudley Town.

Ivor Green’s men will make the trip to the Guardian Warehousing Arena as they aim to extend their lead at the top of the table.

City were knocked out of the Walsall Senior Cup by Stourbridge in midweek, but remain unbeaten in their previous eight Midland Football League Premier Division clashes.

Meanwhile, The Robins sit just outside the playoff places in sixth and go into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Northwich Victoria.

Kick-off this afternoon (8th February) is at 3pm.