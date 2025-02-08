AN event at the National Memorial Arboretum has raised more than £42,000 to support the families of police officers who have died on duty.

The annual Care of Police Survivors (COPS) winter ball featured an auction and other fundraising activities.

More than 200 guests also heard speeches and enjoyed entertainment from magician Lee Diamond and music from The Jive Aces.

Ali Gibb, who lost his son PC Daniel Gibb, in 2010 spoke about the importance of the organisation.

“When Daniel died part of my wife, Sandi, died with him. Yet every time we attended a COPS event with other survivors, it always rekindled a small spark in her. “It’s challenging to fully articulate the importance that COPS holds for me.”

Lisa Meads, CEO of COPS, said:

“The winter ball is not just an evening of celebration, but a heartfelt reminder of the sacrifices made by police officers and staff every day. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who contributed to making this event a success, from our generous supporters and sponsors to those who participated in the auction and golden ticket draw. “The funds raised will go a long way in helping us support families during their most difficult times.”