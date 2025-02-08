LICHFIELD City were forced to settle for a point on the road after coming up against a stubborn Dudley Town side.

Ivor Green’s men fell behind to an early strike from Jordan Davies, but struck back just before half-time thanks to Jamie Spiers.

Despite knocking on the door in the second half, City were unable to find a winner.

There were just five minutes on the clock when Dudley got themselves in front after Harry Crook found Davies – and he made no mistake with a finish past Brendon Bunn.

Davies almost added a second midway through the half but saw his shot curl just over.

Jack Edwards’ free kick was kept out by home keeper Dominic Hill as City went in search of a leveller.

It eventually came just before the break when Spiers volleyed home to net his first goal in Lichfield colours.

City thought they’d got themselves in front on 70 minutes but saw the assistant referee’s flag deny them after the ball had hit the net.

League leaders Lichfield piled on the pressure as they looked for a winner, but Dudley saw the woodwork come to their rescue while home keeper Hill was also alert to ensure the spoils were shared.