THE boss of a martial arts school which operates classes in Lichfield and Burntwood has praised the generosity of students who helped local foodbanks.

Pete and Liz Woolard, who operate the MF Martial Arts Schools, decided they wanted to support local communities so urged students to contribute items to help local families in need.

After an “overwhelming” response, donations were handed over to support the work of foodbanks in the area.

Pete said the project had to helped to instil deeper values in students attended the martial arts classes, with discussions held to highlight the importance of compassion, generosity and community.

He explained:

“Through our weekly mat chats our students were encouraged to reflect on how fortunate they are and how their discipline and skills can extend beyond personal achievements to positively impact others. “We are firm believers that martial arts is about more than just what happens at class – it’s about building character, respect and a sense of responsibility toward others. “This food drive was a perfect example of how we can use our strength to help those who are struggling.”

Natalie Harris was among the parents to join the call for action and support the efforts of children, including her son who attends classes in Burntwood.

She said:

“It was a heartwarming sight to see the amount of food collected for those in need. “We didn’t expect so much to be donated. We were genuinely shocked when we put it all together as to how much there was.”

