PLANS to convert former offices in Lichfield into residential properties have been approved.

The building at 27 to 33 Levetts Field was originally constructed around 1830 as a terrace of cottages.

It was then converted for commercial use, but the new plans would see the structure returned to residential use with the creation of four new homes.

A planning statement said:

“The set of dwelling houses have been opened and transformed into office spaces, to which we seek to undo the damage caused. “This proposal aims to deliver residential properties that contribute to housing development on brownfield sites within the settlement.”

