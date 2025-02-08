A FUNDRAISING campaign is being shown the love by a local company ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Lichfield-based business Central Co-op will team up with the Sebbie Hall Kindness Foundation and snack brand Teffie to help spread kindness and tackle loneliness.

Limited edition Sebbie Teffie Bears are available at stores across the region, with purchases supporting the work carried out by the foundation.

Born with a rare chromosomal disability, Sebbie has dedicated his life to acts of generosity – from delivering care packages to donating his own iPad to a friend in need, as well as completing over 2,000 acts of kindness and raising more than £100,000 for charity.

His extraordinary efforts have earned him the prestigious Points of Light Award from 10 Downing Street and saw him crowned Young Charity Hero of the Year at the Central Co-op Young Co-operator Awards in 2021.

Debbie Robinson, chief executive at Central Co-op, said:

“We believe in the power of community and kindness, so supporting Sebbie Hall and his mission over the years has been our absolute pleasure. “The Sebbie Teffie Bear is more than a Valentine’s gift – it’s a symbol of compassion and the positive impact we can all make together.”

Each bear is £15 and contains a KindCard to inspire recipients and a Teffie snack.

Jessica Rogers, founder of Teffie, said:

“Sebbie’s dedication to kindness is truly inspiring and we’re proud to support his mission. “This campaign is the perfect way to spread love and positivity this Valentine’s Day and beyond.”