LICHFIELD City Ladies are on the road this weekend as they make the trip to Newcastle Town.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side currently sit seventh in the table having seen their early season form desert them.

But they will hope for better this afternoon (9th February) as they travel to a Newcastle side who currently prop up the table with no points from their 11 games so far.

The reverse fixture back in December saw City cruise to a 5-0 victory – and they will be keen to kickstart their season with another win this time around.

Kick off is at 2pm.