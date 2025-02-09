A CHARITY that delivers lifesaving care has won an award for being a good place to work.

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has received the Outstanding Workplace Award by management consultancy firm People Insight.

It comes after the organisation saw a 94% score in its annual staff survey.

Hanna Sebright, chief executive officer at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said:

“The Outstanding Workplace Award honours organisations that excel in engaging and motivating their teams, fostering environments where employees feel valued, supported, and deeply connected to the organisation’s mission.

“Our people are at the heart of everything we do. It is through their passion, professionalism, dedication and drive that we can deliver our lifesaving service, ensuring our advanced clinicians deliver outstanding clinical care to those most in need at the scene of an incident.

“Receiving this recognition is testament to the exceptional culture we’ve cultivated at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity for which we’re all exceptionally proud.”