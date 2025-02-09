PREGNANT women and over 75s are being encouraged to take part in a new vaccination programme to protect themselves and unborn children from a common winter illness that can cause complications.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a cause of coughs and colds, but while many only experience mild symptoms it can cause conditions such as bronchiolitis for babies or pneumonia in the elderly.

A new year-round vaccination programme was launched in September,alongside the more established seasonal flu and Covid vaccination campaigns, members of Staffordshire county council’s health and care overview and scrutiny committee were told.

Samantha Buckingham, head of clinical business at Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board, said:

“It is a virus that is quite common in older people and young children, but it is responsible for a lot of admissions to hospital – and unfortunately quite a few deaths for both children and older individuals. “The older vaccination is for when you’re going to turn 75. You will be invited for a vaccination, but there is currently a catch-up for 75 to 80 year-olds for the next 12 months. “Pregnant women will be vaccinated to protect children up to the age of six months.”

RSV accounts for around 30,000 hospital admissions in children under five years old and is responsible for 20 to 30 infant deaths each year, a report to the committee said.

It added:

“RSV also causes around 9,000 hospital admissions in those aged over 75 years and will be responsible for many deaths – although the virus is more poorly understood in older adults. “The vaccination is currently planned to be a one-off vaccination for older adults, although there are ongoing studies to review how long the protection lasts. “Pregnant women will need to be vaccinated during each pregnancy. “The older adult campaign is being delivered locally through general practice and eligible individuals will be invited for vaccination. Maternity services will be offering the vaccine to pregnant women as part of the maternity vaccinations offer.”