A LOCAL group for retired men has appointed a new chairman.

Malford Harris will take over the role at Lichfield Beacon Probus Club from Bob Wright.

The group meets monthly at St Matthews Sports and Social Club, as well as hosting a series of events and activities throughout the year.

Outgoing chairman Bob said:

“I’ve really enjoyed the role and thank colleagues for all their help and support for what proved to be a fun year.”

People interested in joining can visit www.lichfieldbeaconprobus.org or email lichfieldbeacon@gmail.com.

New chairman Malford said:

“Lichfield Beacon Probus Club is a friendly and welcoming group offering a wide range of activities. People can be involved as much or as little as they wish, so come along – without obligation – to meet existing members.”