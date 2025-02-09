LAND in Lichfield earmarked for a care home can be used as a house building training centre, planning chiefs have said.

The National House Building Council (NHBC), which provides warranty and insurance for new build homes, is hoping to create the facility on a site off Watery Lane.

The plot will eventually be used for a new care home, but permission has been granted for the training centre to be based there in the meantime.

A planning statement said:

“The site itself was proposed as a care home/village that will be implemented in approximately ten years. “However, an opportunity has arisen in the interim to provide an NHBC Training facility within the care home land. “This proposed development seeks full planning permission for the site to create a temporary construction industry Training Hub, including the siting on the land of portacabins and storage containers, the erection of poly-tunnel canopies and the provision of access, parking and supporting infrastructure. “The hub will be a temporary ancillary facility supporting the expansion of the area and therefore expected to exist for around ten years. The site does not involve large permanent structures which allows the site to easily return to its original or future use once the expansion of the area draws to an end.”

