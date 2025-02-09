THE cost of having a second home or leaving a house empty is set to increase across Lichfield district when new measures come into effect in April.

The policy was agreed at a full council meeting last year, but now cabinet members at Lichfield District Council are being asked to approve the adaptation and publication of the change.

This means from April, empty homes will face an additional council tax premium.

For properties that have been unoccupied for one year owners will pay 200% council tax, while if a property is unoccupied for five years the figure will 300%. Those left vacant for more than ten years will see the figure clime to 400%.

If the measures are approved and adopted by cabinet members on 11th February, second home owners will see their bills double.

Currently there are over 500 local families and individuals waiting for a property and on the housing register, with the council hoping the changes will encourage owners to bring houses back into use.

A report by Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commission, said:

“The policy introduces revised council tax premiums to incentivise the swift occupation and use of empty homes and proactively manage second home ownership. “It aims to reduce housing shortages, ensure fair contributions toward local services, and provide relief to taxpayers experiencing exceptional hardship. “A series of further measures will be implemented alongside this to tackle empty homes. “Currently, the council offers homeowners who are carrying out major works or structural alterations to make a property habitable the opportunity to apply for a 50% discount on their council tax bill for a maximum of one year. The new policy does not incorporate this discount and instead offers such homeowners a 12-month exemption from a proposed empty homes premium.”