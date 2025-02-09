THE music of Irish group The Dubliners will set the backdrop for a show at the Lichfield Garrick in March.

Seven Drunken Nights will be back on the city stage on 2nd and 3rd March.

The show sees talented musicians bringing the music of the group to life.

A spokesperson for the Garrick said:

“Steeped in song, story and revelry, this spectacular tale celebrates The Dubliners, Ireland’s favourite musical sons in authentic style “The critically-acclaimed production spans half a century, invoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, John Sheahan, Ciaran Bourke and Jim McCann. “Join us for an unforgettable night out and see why lifelong Dubliner devotees and new fans alike are singing high praise for this amazing production direct from the West End.”

Tickets are £32 and can be booked by calling the box office website or by visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.