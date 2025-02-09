TOP will face second as Chasetown Women make the trip to Port Vale Reserves this weekend.

The Scholars currently sit top of the Staffordshire Women’s Premier Division with a three point advantage over their hosts this afternoon (9th February).

Jo Sheerin’s side will be desperate to shrug off the disappointment of a 13-2 thumping in the cup last time out.

And they will also hope to avenge a 2-1 defeat to Port Vale Reserves when the two sides met in the reverse fixture last month.

Kick off is at 2pm.

