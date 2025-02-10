COURTNEY Dilger bagged a brace as Lichfield City Ladies returned to winning ways with a 4-0 triumph at Newcastle Town.

The visitors battled against the wind in the opening half, but when they did create chances they found the home keeper in fine form too.

But the second period saw the deadlock broken when Jodie Mason cut in from the right to fire home.

The lead was doubled shortly afterwards when a kick from City keeper Fleur Johnson-Derrick was lofted over the top for Dilger to open her account with a well taken finish.

Midway through the second half and Lichfield made it 3-0 when Dilger netted after a fine through ball from sub Alicia Fearing-Duda.

The scoring and the points were wrapped up in the dying moments when Mason’s cross found Holly Parkes who tucked away her first goal in City colours.