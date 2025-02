FOOD fans in Lichfield have been urged to mark their calendars for the return of a popular event.

The Lichfield Spring Food Festival will be back on 17th and 18th May, organisers have confirmed.

A spokesperson said:

“There will be mouthwatering street food, refreshing drinks and artisan stalls transforming our beautiful city into a magical munching paradise. “We’re so excited and can’t wait to see everyone there.”