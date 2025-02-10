A NEW base for an organisation helping people with addiction has been created in Lichfield.

Hessleby Homes acquired the former Better Way Recovery building on Upper St John Street last year – and began working with the organisation to help them convert their new site on Tamworth Street.

The developer provided all professional services, materials and labour free of charge.

Henry Appleby, partner at Hessleby Homes, said:

“We are deeply committed to supporting our communities and those organisations that make a real difference. “Being able to work with the team at Better Way Recovery on their new centre has been a real privilege.”

Pete Griffith, founder of Better Way Recovery said:

“Huge thanks to the guys at Hessleby Homes who did all this work free of charge – their support means the world to us. “I’m so proud of the new space that we’ve created meaning we can support even more recovery-seekers and their families in the Lichfield area.”