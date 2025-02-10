A FREE fun day packed with activities is coming to Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The event, on Saturday (15th February), is being organised by Active Lichfield and will also see the official opening of the town’s new skatepark.

Sessions on offer include pickleball, crafts, soft archery, netball and kickboxing, as well as wall climbing, tennis, rowing and spin classes.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Burntwood Leisure Centre is a valued facility which we have improved through some great new features and refurbishment. “There is so much to do at the fun day on Saturday so please come along on the day and join in.”

The new skatepark will feature a demonstration for a professional skater between 1pm and 4pm.

Cllr Darren Ennis, leader of Burntwood Town Council, said:

“A variety of free activities are on offer for visitors to enjoy at the fun day, so come and try your hand at something new. “I’m delighted that the event will also see the opening of the new skatepark which Burntwood Town Council have supported Lichfield District Council with following a campaign led by local residents.”