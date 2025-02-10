THE owners of a Lichfield shoe shop have confirmed that talks to save the business have failed.

Friary Shoes has recently closed a site in Uttoxeter as well as temporarily shuttering the store in the Three Spires Shopping Centre while restructuring talks took place.

But Adam and Tracey Lumb say they have now taken the tough decision to shut permanently.

In a statement they said:

“We have been absolutely dumbfounded by all the love, comments, encouragement and offers of help we have received over the past few days and we cannot thank everyone enough. “We were hopeful that after working with advisors that we may be able to keep Friary Shoes in some format in Lichfield. “Many factors have contributed to this– Covid closures, an increase in online shopping, the cost of living crisis, and more recently the current development of Lichfield which has had a massive impact on footfall. Lichfield District Council have been very supportive to us while the project has been ongoing and tried hard to help us as much as they were able. “Like most small businesses we have given our hearts, souls and much more to survive. We have tried our very hardest to find a way forward for us to be able to continue in some format in Lichfield. “Unfortunately, there are just too many obstacles to overcome to make the business viable.Therefore we have made the heartbreaking decision to close our beloved family business.”

The owners of the 120-year-old business said that they feared other local companies could face a similar fate as financial pressures bite in the coming months.

“The Government’s decision to raise the minimum wage, raise National Insurance contributions and increase the business rates by lowering the current discount all in one go mean it would be an additional cost of £30,000 just at the Lichfield store. “We fear we won’t be the only business that won’t be able to soak up these costs and unfortunately it will push more and more lovely businesses over the brink. “Closing a business people have loved for so many years is incredibly emotional and so very difficult for everyone involved, from our staff, our suppliers, our landlords, our customers and our family. We are mentally and physically drained and have had to make the right decision for ourselves, our health and our sanity. “Lichfield is a fabulous city, it has some of the most amazing independent and unique businesses, and it has been a privilege and our pleasure to be part of the community for so many decades.”

The shop will temporarily reopen between from Wednesdays to Saturdays from 12th February to 1st March to sell off remaining stock.

The owners said:

“During this time if anyone has a credit note or gift voucher from either the Lichfield or Uttoxeter store you can use these during these dates. “To each and every person who has shopped with us over the years, thank you for trusting us with looking after your children’s feet as they grew and coming back to us time after time. “We are just so sorry we can’t continue, but hope everyone can understand how difficult this decision has been for us.”