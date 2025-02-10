NEW holiday lodges could be built at Barton Marina if plans are approved.

Lakeland Leisure Estates has submitted an application to add 24 new properties at the site.

The firm says the scheme has been designed to meet local demand for accommodation in the marina complex.

Each lodge will have a two-bay private driveway and garden along with a dedicated bike rack.

A planning statement to East Staffordshire Borough Council said:

“This application comprises the diversification of the Barton Marina offering with the provision of 24 holiday accommodation lodges on land located to the north-east of the marina. “The scheme has been designed to meet a local demand for accommodation within the wider marina complex, allowing this established business to grow sustainably.”

The application is set to be determined in the next few months.