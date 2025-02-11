A NEW children’s book is helping support work at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Arbie and the Magical Lights tells the story of an owl who lives at the Alrewas centre for remembrance.

It has been written by Maria Howes and features illustrations by Lichfield artist Leah Riley.

The title character will star in the arboretum’s half-term programme, with storytellers bringing the tale to life in a series of free sessions.

Proceeds from the book will go towards charitable and education work around remembrance.

Arbie will also be making an appearance on the Animals in Remembrance outdoor trail sheets.

Maria, who is head of marketing and business development at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Writing Arbie and the Magical Lights has been a real labour of love and an opportunity to let my imagination run free. “We’ve been developing the character for a couple of years now, with Arbie as our visitor guide for the arboretum’s winter light trail, and his own story felt like a natural next step. “I couldn’t have done this without the support of my wonderful family and colleagues and talented artist Leah, whose beautiful drawings brought my words to life. “Storytelling is at the heart of what we do at the National Memorial Arboretum – and reading books together with my own children is always a special and treasured time. “It’s wonderful to think that my story about Arbie might provide similar moments of joy for other families, while also raising funds to support the arboretum’s charitable work.”

The book, along with a selection of Arbie-themed gifts, toys and keepsakes, can be purchased from the arboretum’s Remembrance Centre shop and online.

Illustrator Leah said:

“I absolutely loved bringing Arbie and the Magical Lights to life through illustrating this beautiful book. “It was a pleasure to bring colour and magic to the story about Arbie and the arboretum and create something that captures all the magic it brings. “Arbie feels like such a part of the arboretum to me now and I love the expressions in his face. I’m so glad he can be enjoyed by families now in both the light trail and this wonderful children’s book.”