FIREFIGHTER numbers and stations may need to be cut across the county if Government funding is reduced, the Staffordshire Commissioner has said.

Ben Adams said the “unpalatable” options would need to be considered if the summer’s spending review does not bring better news for Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The commissioner gave the warning as he presented his budget proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel, including a 5.85% council tax hike and £1million of savings over the next four years.

The proposed council tax increase will see the precept for a Band D property rise by £5 to £91.77 – the maximum allowed without a referendum.

Commissioner Adams said the tax hike and savings are needed due to a £1million reduction in Government funding, together with pressures such as the rise in employer National Insurance contributions.

Panel members were told that the fire service would not be looking to reduce operational staff to achieve its current savings target – but this could change if funding is further reduced in the Government’s spending review later this year.

The commissioner said:

“Regrettably, having got ourselves into a tremendous position financially compared to a number of other services, having delivered savings of around £1million in the last two or three years, this settlement from Government is poor. “There was a special services grant which has now been removed – virtually £1million off our £52million budget. “These are significant challenges – and it means that my £1.8million additional council tax contribution is largely going towards keeping the service where it is.”

Cllr David Williams, a member of the panel, raised concerns over the absence of a “clear commitment” on firefighter numbers.

He said:

“While you cannot control central government policy, you do control local planning and decision making. “Given that firefighter retirements are increasing, financial pressures are not going to go away, why hasn’t there been a long-term plan already been developed to safeguard emergency responses and public safety?”

Commissioner Adams insisted that there had been a long-term plan based on expected levels of funding, but the settlement for 2025-26 had come as a surprise.

And he told the panel that his ability to maintain firefighter numbers in the coming years would depend on the outcome of the spending review:

“We do have a plan. We’ve been working at it for over a year, looking at the options. “They are what I would call unpalatable options which I’ve required the service to consider, and they include things I would absolutely not want to do, which is reduce firefighter numbers, looking at shifts, and potentially look at stations – those are things I do not want to do, but now we’re having to.”

The panel heard that in addition to the £1million of savings over the next four years, the medium term financial strategy would also require the use of £2.5million of reserves.

Following the commissioner’s presentation, the panel voted to approve the proposed council tax increase.

But acting chair Gill Heesom said members had concerns over staffing levels and the “clarity on future strategic thinking”.

The fire precept increase will come on top of a 5.1% rise in the policing precept and separate council tax increases agreed by local authorities.