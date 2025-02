A FREE comedy night is returning to Burntwood.

TNT Presents is hosting the event at the Grangemoor WMC on 12th February.

The New Material Comedy Night tomorrow (12th February) will be hosted by Lee Goode and will be headlined by Caleb James.

Other acts on the bill include Jonathan Harvey and Katie Slater.

People can reserve a free ticket on www.tnt-presents.com. Donations can be made on the night to support the acts.