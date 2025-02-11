PLANS for an increase in funding for local health initiatives have been welcomed by Lichfield’s MP.

Dave Robertson said the £200million increase in the Public Health Grant was “the biggest real-terms increase in nearly a decade”.

Of that figure, £46million will be allocated to Staffordshire to help with projects such as stop smoking initiatives, addiction recovery, children’s health, sexual health clinics and school nurses.

The Labour MP said:

“This funding will help to deliver prevention programmes, which stop people falling into ill health and relieve pressure on the NHS. “Prevention is better than cure and this plan is about shifting the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention and helping people live healthier longer lives.”