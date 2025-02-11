KAREN Clough hit four goals as league leaders Chasetown Women hammered second placed Port Vale Reserves.

The Scholars ace sealed the game before half-time as she wrapped up her hat-trick within 25 minutes and then added a fourth for good measure before the break.

Sub Ellesse Birkett came off the bench to add a fifth just after the hour mark, meaning Alyssa Cooke’s strike proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the home side.

The result means Chasetown’s lead at the top of the Staffordshire Women’s Premier Division is now six points, although third placed Whitchurch Alport lie 11 points behind with three games in hand over the Scholars.