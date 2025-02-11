PERFORMER Barry Steele will showcase the music of Roy Orbison at the Lichfield Garrick.

He will be joined by a live band for The Roy Orbison Story on 7th March.

They will recreate hits such as Crying, Only the Lonely and Oh, Pretty Woman, along with sounds of The Travelling Wilbury’s such as Handle with Care and End of the Line.

A spokesperson said:

“With a sprinkling of selected songs from Johnny Cash, ELO and Tom Petty too, The Roy Orbison Story showcases the vast influence of The Big O and his friends on rock and pop music. “Barry Steele captures the essence of these musical icons with his dynamic stage presence and vocal talent. “Not only is this production perfect for fans of all ages, this show also promises to take you on a nostalgic journey through some of the greatest songs in music history.”

Tickets are £33 and can be booked online or by calling the box office on 01543 412121.