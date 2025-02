LICHFIELD has marked Lunar New Year with a celebration in the city centre.

An event marking the Year of the Snake took place at the Guildhall while performers also took to Market Square.

Photographer Richard Grange was on hand to capture the action on camera:

A dragon in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange A dancer in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange Chinese dragons in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange A Chinese dragon in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange A dancer in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange A Chinese dragon in Lichfield. Picture: Richard Grange