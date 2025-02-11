A NEW biodiversity initiative is creating a buzz by developing bee beaches.

The Purple Horizons Nature Recovery Project, led by Natural England, sees machinery used to clear vegetation and create bare ground areas which can be crucial habitats for pollinators.

The bee-friendly spaces have been created at seven sites including Chasewater Country Park and Muckley Corner.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Creating these ‘bee beaches’ is a fantastic example of how we’re working to protect rare species and support biodiversity. “By restoring these vital habitats, we’re helping pollinators, butterflies, and reptiles to thrive in what is an internationally important landscape. “Small actions like this make a big difference, not only to wildlife but to the long-term health of our natural environment.”

The bee beaches have already been used by rare species including the Tormentil Mining Bee, a species considered endangered in Europe, and the Spotted Dark Bee which experts say has only been seen once before in this area.

Emma Johnson, Midlands Deputy Director for Natural England, said:

“Nature recovery involves a range of organisations coming together. “In this project to help pollinators, Natural England supplies advice and funding, the local authorities manage the sites, the University of Birmingham gathers scientific evidence and the Wildlife Trust for Birmingham and the Black Country provides botanical expertise and engages with local communities. “It’s wonderful to see that, by pulling together we can make such a difference and so quickly, as shown by the rare Tormentil Mining Bee already using the habitats we created last winter.”