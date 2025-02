LICHFIELD City Ladies will get the chance to star on the big stage when they travel to Walsall Women next month.

The hosts have confirmed the game will be played at the Poundland Bescot Stadium on 14th March.

Admission will cost £5 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Walsall’s secretary Nick Adshead said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting another Walsall Women’s match here at the Poundland Bescot Stadium.”

Kick-off will be at 7.30pm.