JOB seekers are being invited to attend an event in Lichfield featuring local employers.

Organised by Lichfield District Council and Lichfield Job Centre, the fair will take place at Lichfield Guildhall from 10am to midday at Lichfield Guildhall on 18th February.

Among the employers attending are:

South Staffordshire College

QTT

NHS

Epwin Group

Zest Education

RAF

Wincanton

Busy Bees

Hoar Cross Hall

SE Controls

Humpty Dumpty Nursery

Lichfield Job Centre

Central England Co-op

The Home Office

WM Jobs

Home Instead

Bromford Housing

G4S

GI Group

Florette.

A spokesperson from Lichfield Job Centre said:

“Lichfield District Jobs Fair is a great way to meet a range of local employers, face to face and find out about the opportunities that are available with them. “We would encourage anyone in the area who is looking for employment to attend. There is no need to book a place, just come along on the day.”