THREE Lichfield apprentices have been given funding to support their career development.

The grants come from the Dennis Parsons Foundation and are administered by Lichfield’s Worshipful Company of Smiths.

The cheques were handed over to Callum Hawkins of Auger Contracts, Liam Milford of Tillotson Electrical and Sam Agg of Synergy Group services after they applied to the fund for support with their training.

Apprentice Master Hugh Sammens said:

“We are delighted to give some financial help to young people on their apprenticeship journey and would invite any local apprentices that are from Lichfield to fill in the form on the website to be considered for the financial support.”